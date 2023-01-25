Gloucester Advocate

International Women's Day morning tea hosted by Gloucester VIEW Club

January 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast mayor Claire Pontin is guest speaker at Gloucester VIEW's International Women's Day morning tea. Picture supplied

The members of Gloucester VIEW Club (Voice Interest Education of Women) are hosting a morning tea on Wednesday, March 8 in recognition of International Women's Day 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.