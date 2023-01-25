The members of Gloucester VIEW Club (Voice Interest Education of Women) are hosting a morning tea on Wednesday, March 8 in recognition of International Women's Day 2023.
Invitations have been issued to all members of Gloucester community groups such as Rotary and CWA and the club also wishes to extend an invitation to any interested person who would like to attend.
International Women's Day is celebrated as a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights and violence. It is celebrated annually on March 8 in many countries around the world and is a day when women are recognised for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.
The 2023 theme is #EmbraceEquity (Beat the Bias).
The International Women's Day morning tea on March 8 with guest speaker Mid Coast Council mayor Clare Pontin will be held at Gloucester Uniting Church Hall, Cowper Street commencing at 10am. Cost is $10pp to cover catering costs. A delicious morning tea will be available.
RSVP no later than March 2 to Vivien (0427 581 261) or email jenifer.james@bigpond.com
