Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Manning Great lakes Gloucester public health forum at Black Head on February 22

January 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Candidates in the upcoming State election have been invited to address a public health forum being conducted by Manning Great Lakes Community Health Action Group (MGLCHAG).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.