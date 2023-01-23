Gloucester Gallery is presenting a collection of artworks by mother and son collaborators, Andrea Noice and Marley Colborne, and if you haven't caught it yet, you'd better be quick.
Entitled 'Bucketts to Beach' and on display until January 29, the works encompass the natural beauty of the Barrington region, showcasing landscapes using an array of mediums, textiles and textures.
For Andrea, it is a chance to combine her love of oil painting with the inspiration of a fellow artist who just happens to be a family member. Asked how she enjoyed the collaboration, her response was nothing short of enthusiastic.
"Fantastic, absolutely delightful," she said of the venture.
"(Marley's) studying art at uni, and he's inspired me to see art through a younger person's eyes.
"He's very much into recycling, which I am too, but it's taken to another level, using the resources of the earth, being in tune with the earth - he's very inspirational."
Although they are both based in Sydney, there is a strong family connection to Gloucester, with Andrea's partner, Chris Montgomery having grown up on a dairy farm in the area.
Despite having travelled extensively throughout the world, Andrea recognised something unique in the Gloucester surrounds and strove to capture it using her own personal style.
"I just love the surroundings in Gloucester, I think it's an absolutely beautiful spot and I wanted to just, you know, be quite basic with my visuals, using more vibrant colours to make it a bit more modern that way."
Having previously studied architecture at university in her native England, Andrea's career arc has diversified over the years, spending a decade in the area of garden design, then creating kitchen designs, before branching out into the area of dementia care.
"I studied art therapy for a year and a half, so my passion at the moment is using art as a way of communication with people with dementia," Andrea said.
"I'm in a diversion therapy team, so we do all the activities with seniors.
"I'm particularly interested in how art and music work as a healing tool and communication tool for people with dementia, so with my passion for art is something I get to use at work."
With this amount of talent in the family, it will be interesting to see what future projects may come from the pair. In the meantime, however, Andrea is content for the current exhibition to run its course and then see what inspiration brings.
"I don't really have a plan," Andrea said.
"I'm very busy at work with people, though I do like portraits, I really love older people, so who knows, the next exhibition could be paintings of old folk.
"I don't know what I'm gonna do next, but you know, we'll see what happens, you can't force things."
The 'Bucketts to Beach' exhibition is currently on display at the Gloucester Gallery until January 29.
