New tennis academy strikes while season's hot Advertising Feature

Thunderbolts Tennis Academy (TTA) is a family- oriented tennis coaching business servicing Gloucester and the surrounding area.



Thunderbolts Tennis Academy coaches on the court at Barrington Public School.

Thunderbolt Tennis Academy's coaches Rusty Power and Kimmy Wright. Pictures supplied

TTA offers a range of programs for all age groups and specialises in junior player development.



Co-founder and head coach Rusty Power says TTA's aim is to deliver a holistic, long-term development plan for players, encompassing personal development, athletic improvement and perfecting playing performance.

Rusty and assistant coach Kimmy Wright are both ATPCA-qualified and registered coaches. They are also supported by their two biggest teachers, their very patient children.

"Tennis is a fun, dynamic and challenging sport that will give you many skills that you will carry forever," Rusty says. "Tennis today, tennis for life."



The advanced tennis pro has been coaching since he was 14, when he coached young beginner players with his dad. During his 40 years of coaching, Rusty has worked with, and for, many successful tennis coaches. Most of these coaches were in Western Australia where Rusty lived, played and coached tennis for more than 20 years.

TTA delivers its tennis program at Barrington Public School. Over the summer holidays, TTA ran two four-day intensive workshops for local children.

This Saturday, February 4, the TTA is holding a free open day for all ages, from 8am-11am at Barrington Public School. There will be morning tea, games for all and prizes to enjoy.



At the free open day, all ages can try out a program that may suit them such as Wild Cards (2-5 yrs); Qualifiers (6-11yrs) where new players and Wild Cards graduates learn basic stroke technique while having fun playing games on the 1/4 to 3/4 court area; Challengers (12-17yrs) learning basic stroke technique and playing games on a 3/4 court area preparing them for full court tennis; and Fast Tennis Intro for adults.



Rusty says TTA's most important program is Wild Cards modified tennis for little ones from as young as two.



"We focus on fun and dynamic activities to introduce 2 to 5-year-olds to tennis," he says.



"Our program has many other benefits for our little Wild Cards other than learning a new sport, such as stronger immune system, coordination and balance. It helps develop positive attitudes, self-confidence, improved behaviour, increased focus, good sportsmanship and faster reactions."

There are programs for all ages and abilities, including for adults looking to start playing, returning to or improving their tennis game.

"Our programs are designed to fast track skill development," Rusty says.



Advanced junior programs and private lessons are available to prepare juniors for competitive local, regional and state level tournaments.

Every school holidays, TTA will run intensive one-week programs where players can participate in fun game play that will improve their skill, fitness and court craft.



To book a free session for this Saturday, please phone (02) 6558 7576 or email thunderboltstennisacademy @outlook.com.