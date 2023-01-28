Not-for-profit organisations and community groups located near the Duralie Mine are invited to apply for funding before March 19.
Funding of up to $50,000 is available to help deliver projects that will enhance community life in the Stroud, Stroud Road, Stratford and Wards River areas.
Community groups can apply for between $5000 - $50,000 via the Duralie Community Fund application form online: www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/grants.
Applications will be assessed in April with funds available to successful applicants in late May.
The funding is designed to help deliver projects with social, cultural, economic or environmental benefits to communities in the vicinity of the mine, and is the result of contributions from Duralie Mine as a condition of the development approval.
"The Duralie Community Fund offers the community a valuable opportunity to enhance facilities and deliver projects that have will lasting benefits for the Stroud area," said Council's Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell.
"The funding has previously assisted with upgrades to the Stroud Showground, the provision of an accessible unisex toilet at Allen Park, with the latest project being the construction of Stroud's new skatepark.
"While the mine has ceased operating, we will continue to administer funding rounds to benefit the community until the balance in the community fund is expended," added Mr De Szell.
To see if your organisation or project is eligible for funding, visit the link above.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.