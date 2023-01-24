How often should you perform an electrical inspection of your home?

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Picture this: The sky is clear, the weather is nice and dry, and you don't hear any strange noises, sparks, or smells popping up in your home. Everything's fine.

Then, the fans shut down.

It's natural for home grids to get hiccups from time to time. They're usually caused by minor problems in the devices themselves or little slips with the wiring.



But if they happen regularly, accompanied by fizzing, sputtering, or burning smells, you have every right to be alarmed.

Electric problems range from inconvenient to downright dangerous. They raise the risk of damage to your appliances as well as electrocution. Worse, they can lead to fires that endanger both property and lives.

The best way to avoid such dire problems is to regularly inspect your home's wiring.



This post from Metropolitan Electrical, among many other resources, can provide homeowners like you with some insights on what to look for.

Before you check that out, here are more things you should know about home electrical inspections.



Why should you perform an electrical inspection?

Here are particular reasons why checking your house wiring regularly is important.

Safety: Electrical inspections pinpoint potential hazards in your home's electrical system, such as loose wires or outdated equipment. These hazards can increase the risk of electrical fires and other accidents. Once you spot problems, you can quickly call for repairs and replacements.

Functionality: An inspection lets you know if your electrical system is functioning correctly. You should work with a qualified electrician to identify issues such as overloading circuits or poor grounding. These usually explain why you have flickering lights or tripped circuit breakers. By addressing these issues, you can ensure that your home grid stays on the safe side.

Code compliance: Electrical code standards change in response to new challenges and tech advancements. An inspection will ensure your home keeps up with them. This is particularly important if you plan to sell it, as many buyers will require proof of code compliance before purchasing.

Maintenance: Inspections can help identify potential issues before they become major problems, saving you money and hassle in the long run. It also ensures that the electrical system is up-to-date, prolonging its lifespan so you and your loved ones can rely on it for years to come.

Home value: A well-maintained electrical system can increase the value of your home and make it more attractive to potential buyers. This is why keeping records of all inspections and repairs is vital to show it has been well taken care of.

What does an inspection entail?

Most authorities caution against going DIY with inspections. Your best bet is to get one done by a certified electrician.

During the inspection, the electrician will check the following:

Electrical panels: They check for signs of wear and tear and see if the panels are appropriately labelled and the connections are secure.

Wiring: Electricians can assess the condition of your grid, checking wires and outlets to see if they still hold up. They also check if the system is grounded properly.

Outlets and switches: These small fixtures provide great tells on how the power grid is going.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: These are crucial for keeping everyone at home safe. So, they check if these are in good working order and if they need replacement.

Lighting: As the most regularly used appliances, electricians check if these are securely mounted and match current standards.

If you don't get a proper inspection regularly, you face a variety of risks. As mentioned before, electrical fires are a constant danger, alongside overloading, electrocution, and tripping.



Repair costs only rise as once-small problems grow larger with every day that passes. Clearly, it's always better and more economical to be safe than sorry.

How often should you get this done?

In Australia, where the climate gets exceptionally hot, the risk of electrical fires is always high. That's why the authorities prefer homeowners to get inspections done at least once a year.



Some factors may affect the frequency, such as the home's age, the lifespan of the electrical system, and the property's history with disasters.

The home's age is an interesting factor. This is because many older homes don't meet current electrical code standards, using outdated or worn-out electrical components.



Alongside successive upgrades, you should order more inspections for such properties. Houses that have gone through floods or broken down during earthquakes also need an extra level of monitoring.

When was your last inspection?

Regular electrical inspections are essential to ensure the safety of your home. The better you stay on track with your grid's performance, the more peace of mind you'll have.



Remember to work only with certified electricians to ensure you get the proper guidance and aid you need.