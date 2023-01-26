Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
What's on

Visual arts course at Barrington Hall from February 1

January 27 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Instructor Marion Rounsley will take students through drawing skills and materials, using watercolour and printmaking methods, including lino printing and monoprints. Picture Shutterstock.

GACCI will be holding a 10 week visual arts course beginning Wednesday, February 1 until April 5 at Barrington Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.