GACCI will be holding a 10 week visual arts course beginning Wednesday, February 1 until April 5 at Barrington Hall.
Instructor and local artist, Marion Rounsley, will take students through aspects of drawing skills and materials, using watercolour and various printmaking methods, including lino printing and monoprints.
Now officially retired, Marion studied for four years at Newcastle Art School, majoring in painting and printmaking, before going on to teach visual arts in NSW public high schools for 30 years.
She has held three successful solo exhibitions, two in Gloucester and one in Sydney, and has been a finalist in various competitions with lino printing, drawing and oil painting works.
Marion's inspiration for her art making is the Australian bush and flowers.
A successful artist, Marion has completed many works of the beautiful Barrington Tops and Gloucester Tops, as well as other special areas around Gloucester.
The cost for the 10 week course is $310 for members and $320 for non-members (including membership).
Participants will need to bring an apron, art supplies such as pencils, paints etc, and will be guided as to what they will need from the first session.
Booking can be made via; trybooking.com/CEPVX
