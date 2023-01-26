Gloucester Advocate
Photos

Gloucester Showground hosts Australia Day celebrations

January 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia Day 2023 got off to a warm start at Gloucester Showgrounds as a crowd of more than 300 people came to meet and mingle in celebration of our national day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.