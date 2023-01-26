Australia Day 2023 got off to a warm start at Gloucester Showgrounds as a crowd of more than 300 people came to meet and mingle in celebration of our national day.
In addition to a free breakfast provided through the joint efforts of Quota, CWA, Lions and Rotary clubs, those in attendance were treated to a morning that celebrated the achievements of outstanding local citizens of all ages.
Music, art, poetry; even a classic car display from Gloucester Auto Club were on show in a celebration of what it means not only to be Australian, but a member of our wonderful community.
Despite the rapidly rising temperature, the mood remained bubbly and enthusiastic throughout the program. Can't wait until next year to do it all over again.
