"The thing for us going forward is it's very important that we can acknowledge ourselves and pat ourselves on the back and say, 'yes, we are Australian, and we're proud of it'."
These were the words of 2023 Australia Day ambassador, Trevor Middlebrook in his address at Gloucester Showgrounds on our national day.
For the more than 300 attendees gathered on a sparkling late summer morning, the Gloucester local and third generation dairy farmer's summation met with a resounding agreement.
Trevor's address was generationally book-ended by speeches from Gloucester High School captains, Jorja Beard and Nicholas Maslen, who spoke of their emerging awareness of the day and the importance of an honest view of the nation's history as well as the possibilities for the future.
"It's about acknowledging the triumphs and successes of this country, but also the known and contested histories faced by first nations people," Jorja said.
"I will always be proud to call myself Australian... even more proud and privileged to have grown up in Gloucester."
"We celebrate all the people here today, we celebrate this country and we celebrate anyone who has the privilege to call themselves Australian," Nicholas said.
A major portion of the event was celebrating those within the community who have achieved excellence in their respective fields over the past year.
Winner of the Small Business Display category was Killer Graphics, while the Large Business Display went to Gloucester Home Maintenance.
Recipient of the Local Young Citizen of the Year award was Adelaide McIntosh, with the Local Citizen of the Year going to Gloucester Business Chamber president, Matt Clinch.
The award was the second for Matt on the morning after accepting on behalf of the Business Chamber for winning the Local Project of the Year award for the Gloucester New Year's Eve Festival.
The morning's celebrations were a great success and offered a mix of official recognition and entertainment; not to mention a free cooked breakfast courtesy of the local CWA, Quota, Lions and Rotary clubs.
Federal member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie spoke of the freedoms enjoyed in Australia - freedoms often denied to citizens of other countries. He spoke of unity and inclusion and its effect on communities.
"That's the beauty of Australia; once you become a citizen, whether you arrived as a refugee a couple of years ago, or if you've been here for 10,000 years, we're all Australians," Dr Gillespie said.
"Gloucester is such a great example of a wonderful community where everyone gets on and all the institutions, the rich tapestry of Australian life is on display, and that's what I think Australia Day is here to celebrate."
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.