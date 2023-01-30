MidCoast Council has advised that improvements to the Church Street (Bucketts Way) and Cemetery Road intersection will begin Monday January 30, weather permitting.
The works, which are expected to be completed in about three months, are designed to improve the safety of the section of road that is frequently used by heavy traffic.
RELATED: Bucketts Way roadworks completed
The upgrade will include drainage improvements, widening of the road, and a turning lane.
Traffic control measures will be in place during all stages of the works. Single-lane traffic conditions may create minor delays.
Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic controllers and road signs and to take extra care when driving through the work site.
MidCoast Council has expressed its thanks to motorists for their patience while they carry out this important upgrade.
Go to www.livetraffic.com to stay up to date with roadworks across the region and plan your trips.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.