Gloucester roadworks on Bucketts Way intersection

January 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Roadworks at the Church Street (Bucketts Way) and Cemetery Road intersection will aims to improve safety of section of road often used by heavy traffic. Photo supplied.

MidCoast Council has advised that improvements to the Church Street (Bucketts Way) and Cemetery Road intersection will begin Monday January 30, weather permitting.

