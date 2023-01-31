Gloucester Advocate

MidCoast Council funding available for NAIDOC Week activities

January 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Scott Calvin

Are you seeking financial support to host NAIDOC Week celebrations on the MidCoast?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.