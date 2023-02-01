Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Bushmen score upset win against Wingham in T1 cricket

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Reynolds claimed 4/19 as Gloucester upset Wingham in the Manning T1 cricket clash played at Gloucester.

GLOUCESTER Bushmen moved to equal third place on the Manning T1 cricket ladder when upsetting Wingham in a low scoring game at Gloucester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.