GLOUCESTER Bushmen moved to equal third place on the Manning T1 cricket ladder when upsetting Wingham in a low scoring game at Gloucester.
Wingham and Gloucester now have 36 points to be in equal third place, with three matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals.
However, Gloucester has a difficult run into the finals with games against the leading two sides, Great Lakes and Taree United in the next fortnight.
Third place would ensure a home minor semi-final for the Bushmen against Wingham on Saturday, February 25. Finishing higher on the ladder would be advantageous should wet weather intervene as has been the case in recent seasons.
Either Great Lakes or Taree United will finish minor premier. Great Lakes holds a three point lead over United, with the sides due to meet in the last game of the season-proper.
Gloucester captain Harry Clark won the toss and decided to bat in the clash against Wingham. He then teamed with Johny Cornelius to put 41 on the board before Cornelius was bowled by Dave Rees for 28. From there the batting collapsed, with Gloucester making 126 in 38.2 overs.
Clark finished with 28 and Jye Barkwill 26 but no other batter made it to double figures.
It looked doubtful that 126 would be enough against a powerful Wingham batting lineup.
Rees finished with 3/16 for Wingham while Ryan Smoothy (2/31) and Brendan Labutis-Mays (2/19) were also among the wickets.
Wingham looked to be on track to record a comfortable win when they cruised to be 5/98. However, from there the visitors crashed to be all out for 109 in just shy of 30 overs.
Batting mainstay Ben Cole made 39 and opener Ben Scowen 31, but no one else made a major contribution.
Ben Reynolds was the pick of the Bushmen's bowlers. He claimed 4/19, including the prized wicket of Cole.
Sam Pickworth finished with 2/26 and Rhys Summerville 2/21 as Gloucester secured their most important win of the season. Pickworth dismissed the dangerous Michael Rees for 6.
The semi-finals will be underway from Saturday, February 25, with the final on Saturday, March 4 and the grand final Saturday, March 11.
Winner of the February 25 major semi-final, between Taree United and Great Lakes, will earn the right to host the grand final.
Meanwhile in the other round 12 T1 games last weekend Great Lakes proved too strong for Old Bar Tavern while Taree United overwhelmed Taree West in the game at Johnny Martin Oval in Taree.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
