Seventeen members of the Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) were excited this month to be able to once again visit the Barrington Tops following the re-opening of the Scone Road.
We renewed our acquaintance with several old favourite spots and were delighted by the lushness of the vegetation when compared to our last visit which was before the drought broke three years ago.
At Honeysuckle Picnic Area, our first stop, we walked through the Antarctic beech forest with its breathtakingly beautiful ancient trees, before heading up to Polblue Swamp.
This area is renowned for its clear water that feeds into the Hunter River system. A walk around Polblue is only about 2 kilometres and is a must for all visitors.
The wide open space of the swamp is in contrast to the tangled forest of Honeysuckle but just as picturesque. In contrast, The Firs, our next stop, has pines growing straight and tall to the dense canopy blocking out almost all sunlight. It seems as though nothing lives in this forest except the trees, making it eerily silent.
Of course, no GEG outing is complete without shared morning tea and lunch, and the picnic grounds at Honeysuckle and Polblue provided the perfect setting. The ideal weather suited both walking and relaxing.
After a brief stop to view the rolling mountain scenery from the Devil's Hole Lookout, we proceeded to the Gummi picnic area. A walk to our (not so) secret swimming hole on the upper Manning River saw several of us brave the roaring waterfall to enjoy a cooling swim before returning home.
We decided to take the shorter section of Dilgry Circle on our way home. This turned out to be the most exciting part of our trip as the road had several water filled deep holes and creek crossings.
Traversing a bridge in need of repair made us quite nervous! This 'short cut' turned out to take a lot longer than expected; however we arrived home safely and with no damage to tyres after a most enjoyable day.
My pedometer app tells me I did more than 13,000 steps or 9km for the day, which sounds like a decent walk; but I suspect it counts the vibrations in the car, as well as my footsteps, so I don't really believe it!
For information about future walks contact: Tibor Kovats - 0475 877 730 - altkovats@gmail.com
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.