Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester Environment Group returns to Barrington Tops

By Pat Burrows
February 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seventeen members of the Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) were excited this month to be able to once again visit the Barrington Tops following the re-opening of the Scone Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.