Gloucester Probus Club is back to its usual meeting format tomorrow Thursday, February 2.
The meeting commences at 9.45am at the Uniting Church Hall in Cowper street.
Guest speaker for the event will be the popular local Gloucester Pharmacist, Li Wong.
President Robert Sparke and secretary Judy Earle welcomes all members and interested residents and friends to join them for fun, friendship and fellowship.
First trip of the year is on Thursday, March 23, and will be a picnic by the Hunter River at Morpeth.
Anyone out there is invited to attend and try out Probus as a way of keeping in touch for retirees.
