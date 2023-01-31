If the organisers of this year's Wildside Adventure Race were intending to put competitors through hell, then they picked a good weekend for it.
Beginning at 8am on Saturday, entrants battled the heat in a non-stop race throughout the Gloucester region that saw the winning team crossing the finishing line about 2am Sunday, with the last team making it home at about 11am Sunday.
"It was an incredibly hot weekend, which made it very tough for competitors," race director Richard Old said.
"People were telling us it was the hottest weekend in four or five years for Gloucester - I think it was 30 degrees on Saturday night out in the Copeland Tops so it was tough but all the competitors enjoyed it."
Which might be a strange way of getting enjoyment, but for committed adventure racers, enjoyment doesn't involve anything resembling relaxation.
For the uninitiated, the sport of adventure racing involves teams of either two or four individuals in a cross country race that entails running, cycling, paddling and navigation skills in a non-stop charge through terrain that is set to test their mental as well as physical endurance.
Despite the heat over the weekend, the decision to use the Gloucester area met with a vote of approval from the 30 different teams, totaling around 100 competitors, who enjoyed both the challenge and the natural beauty of the area.
"All the competitors absolutely enjoyed the area, loved the diversity and enjoyed paddling Barrington and riding around town and then trekking and riding up in Copeland Tops," Richard said.
Although all teams managed to finish the race, some were unable to complete every checkpoint which resulted in time penalties altering their overall score.
The Wildside event is part of the Australian Adventure Racing series and was originally scheduled to have taken place last October.
As such, points for the event were allocated to the 2022 series, with Team Thought Sports from Victoria crossing the line first and taking out the 2022 overall title.
The mobile nature of the event sees a different course selected for each year's race. Based on the success of this event, organisers are keen to utilise the Gloucester region again.
"The race moves around every year but all being well we'll be back," Richard said.
"We've also been working with the sports community, with the 'Tri Challenge Gloucester Mountain Man', so we'll be back to help them with that race later in the year to get the 30th anniversary event up and running."
