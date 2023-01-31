Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
What's on

Gloucester Gallery holds portrait exhibition of locals

RK
By Rick Kernick
February 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local artist Adele Compton pictured at the 2020 Faces You May Know event. Picture supplied.

If next time you're in the Gloucester Gallery and you happen to notice what looks to be some familiar faces on the wall, just remember, you're not seeing things.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.