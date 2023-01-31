If next time you're in the Gloucester Gallery and you happen to notice what looks to be some familiar faces on the wall, just remember, you're not seeing things.
Back after a two year hiatus, the 'Faces You May Know' portraiture competition has returned to shine a light on local artists and residents alike.
With competition rules requiring all portraits to be of residents living within the 2422 postcode and painted by local artists, the exhibition is a unique opportunity of celebrating not only the artistic talent, but the many colourful characters that inhabit the region.
Opening night is Friday, February 3 and to further add to the sense of occasion, each of the portraits will be covered, allowing the artist to describe their process before revealing the finished work.
"On opening night we're covering them up with paper and then when everybody's in there, we go along and each person who's painted explains why they picked that person and a bit about them, and hopefully the person they painted is there as well," event organiser, Jean Buettel said.
The exhibition runs from February 4 to 26 with the opening night to be held Friday, February 3at 6.30pm at the Gloucester Gallery, 25 Denison Street.
The cost of entry to the opening is $5 per person.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.