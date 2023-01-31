Seniors looking to brush up on their online skills and learn new ways to stay connected are invited to free workshops in February.
Back by popular demand, MidCoast Libraries will host the Tech Savvy Seniors workshops to help seniors become more familiar with their computers and devices.
The workshops are suitable for introductory level users. The goal is for attendees to leave with the confidence to navigate their own device. These skills can help people to stay independent, keep in touch with friends and family and access online services.
You could learn how to make and receive calls, add or find contacts or apps, send texts, emails, messages or photos, access the internet or discover tips and tricks to make using your device easier.
Some sessions focus on how to stay safe online.
Workshops begin on Wednesday, February 1 at Gloucester Library, and will also be held at libraries in Hallidays Point, Harrington, Stroud, Nabiac, Taree, and Forster, concluding at Tea Gardens on Friday, 17 February.
The workshops are free, but bookings are essential due to limited places. Please bring your own device and any questions you have for expert presenter, Jill Carter.
Book your place online library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/events or by attending any library branch or phoning 6592 5290.
The workshops are possible thanks to a partnership between the NSW government and Telstra.
