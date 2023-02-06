The indefatigable women of the Gloucester CWA branch savoured a wonderful Christmas dinner without masks or awkward elbow bumps to round off the year in which we finally emerged from COVID.
With Latvia the country of study for the NSW CWA groups, we happily tucked into an eight-layered Latvian honey cake for dessert after a generous potluck smorgasbord of homemade treats.
December also saw the drawing of our annual Christmas raffle with the lucky numbers going to Rex Tebbet, Phillip Barkwell, Peter Gambrill and Adam Tresider.
Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to the locals and visitors to Gloucester for their generous support.
And didn't we all enjoy those fireworks on New Year's Eve at the sportsgrounds? What a fabulous family evening with so much entertainment for kids and adults, a diverse array of foods from local vendors and a delicious selection of home-baked sweet treats on offer in the Gloucester CWA tent, which again sold out early.
We are looking forward to a busy 2023 with more to learn on Latvia, native bees, warrigal greens, feral cats and hemp as our statewide areas of study plus the ongoing competitions and shared learning across the state in cookery, handicraft, cultural and social endeavours.
We welcome new members to our monthly meetings held on the second Tuesday of each month at 10am in the CWA Rooms opposite Woolworths. Our next meeting will be held on February 14.
