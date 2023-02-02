MidCoast Council is organising a workshop on the prototype WeedScan app and website at a venue yet to be confirmed.
The two-hour workshop will take place at Tuesday, February 14 starting at 9.30 and finishing with lunch (provided) and optional field testing.
The project team will provide 15 android tablets preloaded with the WeedScan app and images for the hands-on practice. Internet access will be available through a pre-paid internet dongle (in case there is no WIFI on site).
It is also preferable to register WeedScan prior to the workshop at test.weedscan.org.au.
This initiative developed by CSIRO will allow a phone app to use an AI tool to recognise and report priority weeds for each region.
This training workshop is to demonstrate how to use the WeedScan website and smartphone app to identify and record priority weeds and get notifications of relevant priority weeds in your region once a record is submitted (this feature is restricted to weed/biosecurity officers only).
The target audience includes weed/biosecurity officers, individuals involved in 'boots on the ground' weed management, Landcare members, weed spotters and interested members of the public.
RSVP to Terry Inkson by emamil terry.inkson@midcoast.nsw.gov.au and advise any dietary requirements if you would like to attend.
