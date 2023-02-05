Gloucester Advocate
Fire and Rescue NSW targeting Gloucester seniors

February 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Although Fire and Rescue NSW's home safety visit program is free to the entire community, seniors especially are urged to utilise the service. Picture supplied.

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 303 Gloucester will be providing free home safety visits to help safeguard homes against fire, and they're urging seniors in particular to make use of the service.

