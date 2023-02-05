Fire and Rescue NSW Station 303 Gloucester will be providing free home safety visits to help safeguard homes against fire, and they're urging seniors in particular to make use of the service.
According to Gloucester Fire Station deputy captain Michael Fenning, while the program is open to all residents, seniors, especially those living alone, are urged to utilise the free service.
"Seniors are probably the most vulnerable, especially the ones that live by themselves," Michael said.
According to the latest statistics, senior citizens have been identified as the most vulnerable to fire danger with 50 per cent of all fire fatalities in New South Wales over the past five years attributed to those over the age of 65.
To address the trend, FRNSW is promoting its Safety Visit program, designed to educate the community about common household fire dangers.
The program involves firefighters helping residents to create an escape plan at home, stressing the importance of keeping a key in any deadlock to assist in an urgent exit.
Under the program, FRNSW is offering seniors and the rest of the community the option of booking a free Safety Visit.
"People might be surprised how vulnerable they can be, and what advice you can get," Michael said.
"Maybe we can put in extra smoke alarms or offer advice on other methods of evacuation, especially if they're in a wheelchair."
Firefighters insist early warning is crucial to any fire response, so smoke alarms need to be checked regularly to make sure that they are in working order.
Firefighters will come to your home and carry out a fire risk inspection, installing a free smoke alarm where necessary.
FRNSW Community Safety Co-ordinator, Station Officer Andrew Walker, said it's important to remind seniors about these key messages:
"New South Wales Seniors Week is a great time to remind the elderly to make sure they have created a safe environment at home."
"Our firefighters will use the week to visit homes and have a conversation around safety measures, making sure that smoke alarms are in good working order."
"Our Safety Visit program is a crucial part of the educational process and making sure that Seniors and other vulnerable members of the community especially are equipped to respond quickly to any emergency."
To book an appointment contact Gloucester Fire Station on 6558 1703 or visit https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=9316
