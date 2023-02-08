Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Sophie Wilmen to coach Stroud Raiders women's league tag team

RK
By Rick Kernick
February 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Wilmen will take over as coach of the Stroud Raiders league tag team for 2023. Picture supplied.

Sophie Wilmen has been announced as the Stroud Raiders women's league tag team coach for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.