Gloucester Basketball is looking for players for the 2023 season starting late February and is currently taking names for upcoming competitions.
Monday 27/2/24
Juniors
330-4pm minis Kindy-Yr2
4-530pm Div2 Yr2-Yr6
530-7pm Div1 Yr6-Yr10
Tuesday 28/2/23
430-530pm Junior Girls Yr 4-Yr10
6-730pm Mixed Seniors
Thursdays 2/3/23
6-7:30pm Ladies
To sign up or for more details message Gloucester Basketball's Facebook page or contact on Kate 0418 263 219
Also, all juniors' parents and senior players will need to assist with duties/bench at least three times a season.
All registrations and game fees must be paid by week 2.
So give it a go. Who knows, perhaps you might be the next Patty Mills or Lauren Jackson just waiting to get started.
See also the Gloucester Basketball website for more info www.gloucester.basketball.net.au
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.