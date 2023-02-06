Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester basketball seeks new players

Updated February 7 2023 - 12:01pm, first published February 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Gloucester basketball is seeking players for upcoming competitions beginning late February. Picture supplied.

Gloucester Basketball is looking for players for the 2023 season starting late February and is currently taking names for upcoming competitions.

