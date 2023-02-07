Gloucester and Stroud are set to benefit from the State government's $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix more potholes.
They will receive a share of the $6,618,447 allocated to MidCoast Council.
Other Regional and Local Roads Repair Program allocations are:
Nationals' MP Dave Layzell has welcomed the funding, saying it will fix roads that are used every day.
"Driving around the Upper Hunter electorate we have all seen just how bad the potholes have become," Mr Layzell said.
"That's why the NSW Nationals announced the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix the potholes on council roads right across the state."
Nationals Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the injection of funds means councils can plan and undertake work now to restore roads and help protect against reoccurring problems
"After we announced our initial $50 million injection to help fix potholes across regional NSW in November a number of councils sat down with me and asked for additional help and funding," Mr Farraway said.
"I encourage councils to get the deeds signed quickly so that funding for your local and regional roads gets to you sooner for essential repairs to get underway."
