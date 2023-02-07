Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester and Stroud to receive funding for roads as part of state government program

February 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Gloucester and Stroud will benefit from the $6,618,447 allocated to MidCoast Council as part of the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix more potholes. Photo supplied.

Gloucester and Stroud are set to benefit from the State government's $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix more potholes.

