Gloucester Thunderbolts compete at Speedo Sprint trials

Gloucester Thunderbolts swimming club hosts a picnic carnival at Gloucester this Saturday, February 11.
The carnival starts at 9am. The program begins with the open 200 metre freestyle and concludes with the 4 x 50 metre mixed relay for 12 years and under and 13 years and under male and female swimmers.
There is a 25 metre noodle race for swimmers seven years and under.
Swimming North Coast Speedo Sprints (south) were held at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre, Taree on Saturday with 180 swimmers from across the area attending.
Results were then merged with the Swimming North Coast North meet held at the same time at the Maclean.
Gloucester Thunderbolts were represented by eight swimmers, Olivia Wade, Kaitlin Perry, Mia Tresidder, Saige, Clancie and Nikita Partridge, Emily Perry and Amelia Gruisinga.
Taree Torpedoes had a team of 23 swimmers competing, with a number of new swimmers competing at there first meet. This Saturday there are 24 Taree Torpedoes Swimmers heading off to the Gloucester Picnic Carnival with more of the club's younger swimmers competing at a meet for the first time.
