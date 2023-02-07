Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Bushman aim for top three finish in Manning T1 cricket

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
He's better known as an opening bowler, however, Sam Whitbread scored an important 15 for Gloucester in last Saturday's game against Great Lakes.

THE rejuvenated Gloucester Bushmen remain in the race for a top three finish in Manning T1 cricket after defeating erstwhile competition leaders, Great Lakes in the round 13 clash at Gloucester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.