THE rejuvenated Gloucester Bushmen remain in the race for a top three finish in Manning T1 cricket after defeating erstwhile competition leaders, Great Lakes in the round 13 clash at Gloucester.
Gloucester and Wingham are locked on 42 points and in equal third going into this Saturday's penultimate round. Wingham are third on the strength of a better quotient.
Going into the last game before the Christmas break the Bushmen were clinging onto fourth place and finishing any higher on the ladder looked at best a remote chance.
However, the side's form since the competition resumed on January 14 has been exemplary, with wins over Taree West, Old Bar, Wingham and now Great Lakes. The Bushmen haven't been beaten since going down heavily to Taree United on Saturday, December 3 in Taree.
Saturday represents another challenge for the side as they meet Taree United at Gloucester. United now lead the competition and are locked in a race for the minor premiership with Great Lakes. Gloucester meets Taree West in the final round. Taree West currently sit in last spot.
Wingham plays Great Lakes on Saturday and finish with Old Bar in the last round before the start of the semi-finals on Saturday, February 25. Old Bar are well out of contention, so Gloucester would have to beat United and hope Great Lakes account for Wingham to have a realist chance of claiming third.
The side that finishes third will host the minor semi and this would be important if wet weather intervenes.
Regardless of what happens in the final fortnight of the season proper, Gloucester will meet Wingham in the February 25 elimination encounter.
Gloucester captain Harry Clarke said earlier in the season he was confident the side would be more-than-competitive as long as they could consistently put their best side on the field.
However, fielding the best XI has been a problem for all six teams in the T1 competition this year. United, for example, had 10 players for their match against Old Bar last weekend, but still won comfortably.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
