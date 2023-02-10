MidCoast Council has joined the community in thanking BlazeAid volunteers for supporting flood and bushfire recovery efforts since 2019.
"We want to thank BlazeAid for their extraordinary work and commitment to the MidCoast region," MidCoast Council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell said.
BlazeAid builds boundary fencing in flood and bushfire affected areas. On the Mid Coast, they have worked at Oxley and Mitchells Islands, Ghinni Ghinni, Krambach and Caffreys Flat.
More than 25 kilometres of fencing has been rebuilt on 35 properties in the last 12 months alone.
BlazeAid is a volunteer-based organisation that works with families and individuals after natural disasters helping to rebuild fences and other structures damaged or destroyed by fires and floods.
Some of the country they are working on is so steep that access is difficult even via four-wheel drive.
The volunteers often work in disaster-affected areas for many months. Their work helps individuals and families and rebuilds local communities.
Volunteers help lift the spirits of people who are often facing their second or third disaster event. The Mid Coast has seen several floods after years of drought and devastating bushfires.
"We acknowledge both the physical help BlazeAid has provided and the mental health support they have given to local families," Mr De Szell said.
MidCoast Council supported BlazeAid's stay by organising locations for volunteers to camp and securing funding through Resilience NSW to cover all camp costs.
"Thank you to the Oxley Island Hall committee for hosting BlazeAid's final camp," Mr De Szell said.
To volunteer with BlazeAid at one of their camps across the country, or to learn more about the organisation visit: blazeaid.com.au/
