Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

MidCoast Council thanks BlazeAid on behalf of community

February 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BlazeAid volunteers pictured in Krambach. The group has been supporting flood and bushfire recovery efforts in the MidCoast region since 2019. Photo supplied.

MidCoast Council has joined the community in thanking BlazeAid volunteers for supporting flood and bushfire recovery efforts since 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.