Junior tennis coaching at Gloucester Tennis Club

By Rick Kernick
February 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Gloucester District Tennis Association will be conducting junior tennis coaching sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons from 4:30pm throughout the school term. Photo supplied.

Gloucester District Tennis Association is serving up junior coaching sessions starting this month for any pint-sized Raffa or Ash Barty looking to up their game.

Rick Kernick

Journalist

