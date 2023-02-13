Gloucester District Tennis Association is serving up junior coaching sessions starting this month for any pint-sized Raffa or Ash Barty looking to up their game.
Beginning February 21, the sessions will run on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons from 4:30pm, with participants able to do either one or both days as preferred.
Each session goes for an hour with the program running until the end of the school term.
The sessions are open to players aged five to 17 years, and is conducted along the lines of Tennis Australia's 'Hot Shots program' - a tennis skills course that adjusts the players equipment and environment incrementally as they mature and develop.
According to Gloucester District Tennis Association secretary Ruth Johnson, the coaching program is able to develop young players' skills while creating a fun environment for them to enjoy.
"The young ones start with a very low compression ball with a slower bounce on a smaller court, then as they get older the balls have a higher compression rate so that in the end, they end up playing with normal balls," Ruth said.
"And it's fun, the drills are actually fun, it's not just about stroke production."
By implementing smaller courts with lighter racquets, lower nets, and tennis balls that don't bounce too high, the game is made easier to pick up and less discouraging for any would be players of the future. Not that it neglects those older junior players with a strong competitive streak looking to go to the next level.
However, developing a cadre of future champions is far from the sole focus of the club.
Teaching youngsters skills they can employ beyond the court is a welcomed offshoot of the program, such as problem solving and working as a team, along with the social aspect of interacting with their peers.
Those interested can contact the club through their Facebook page or by emailing gloucestertennis@hotmail.com
