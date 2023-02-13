Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club held their annual picnic swimming carnival to great success, with local swimmers amongst the medals in a highly competitive day in the pool.
A strong field of competitors drawn from 11 swimming clubs from across the Hunter and north coast area battled it out over 36 events on a hot day at Gloucester Swimming Pool Complex on the weekend of February 11-12.
Maddie and Justin Boorer from Gloucester were strong on the day, as was Stroud's Beau Wheeler.
An exceptional performance was turned in by Taree's Amaya Cross that saw her win gold in all of her 12 years and under events.
Another highlight of the day was the inclusion of multiclass swimmer Kiara Gaul in the mixed relay event.
In a great display of camaraderie, Kiara was joined by one Gloucester and two Forster swimmers, allowing her inclusion in an event she normally doesn't get to participate in.
According to Thunderbolts club and race secretary, Tamara Perry, many of Gloucester's younger swimmers made a strong showing, indicating the club is in a good position moving into the future.
"A lot of our kids medaled or were in the top five of their age groups, so it's a really good representation from Gloucester at the moment," Tamara said.
"There's lots of younger kids coming through our club and there were a lot there representing which was really nice to see."
Another feature of the day was the further fundraising by a group of eight young members of the Thunderbolts club who are raising money for the Starlight Foundation.
On the day they raised $160 by selling cupcakes, however, their main focus has been fundraising through sponsorship of their swimming.
Having set a goal of $10,000, they are currently at 79 per cent of that figure with a current total of $7,921. The fundraiser lasts the month of February, so anyone wanting to get on board and support this great cause can do so via their Starlight Sponsor Me page.
