Focus was on team spirit

LESS than a stroke separating the top two teams in a tight finish of the Rob Moore and Associates sponsored four person ambrose at the Gloucester golf course..
There was a good sized field as there always is for events such as this where the focus is on team spirit as much as individual golfing skills.
Each team member hits off from the teeing area and from that point it is the team skipper's choice of which ball to hit next for every subsequent stroke until the ball is holed.
Winning team with a score of 55 net after handicap allowances comprised Brian Barlow, Mark Garner, Eric Barlow and Phil Bowden.
They were followed by Jamie Andrews, Kyran Laurie, Glenn Wright and David Wood just three quarters of a stroke back on 55.75.
There were four teams to win balls for their efforts: two teams finished on 57.875 Steve Macdonald, David Robbin, Sam Sproule and Paul Garland as well as Jackson Moore, John Peterswold, Jeff Johnson and Alan Ball.
The third ball winning team almost two stroke back at 59.625 comprised Jim Bird, Andrew Badham, Chris Steele and Chris Murray with the last four balls going to Shane Crichton, Roy Crichton, Nathan McInnes and Brian McInnes just one-eighth of a stroke behind on 59.75.
Nearest-to-the-pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by Roy Crichton, 357cm, Jackson Witt, 379cm and Mark Garner, 776cm, in a, B and C-grades respectively.
At the shorter 6th and 15th holes Jamie Andrews finished 131cm away in A-grade whereas Peter Bignell finished 360cm from the hole in B-grade and Graeme Marsh in C-grade ended up 440cm from the hole.
The NTP for the 2nd shot at the 9th and 18th holes was won by Paul Coote.
Long drives were won by Ben Veitch, Rob Moore and Mark Garner in the three grades.
It was a tight leader board in the Super Sevens for the week ending last Friday with three players scoring 17 points.
The winner on a countback was Wayne Maddalena 17, followed by Craig McLeod and Paul Blanch leading the ball winners on 17 each, with Chris Steele 16 followed by Ken Kelly and Dave Mann bringing up the rear on 14 points on a count back from the field.
On Saturday, February 18 Gloucester Golf Club will be playing an individual stableford and the following Saturday Gloucester Ceramics will be sponsoring a two person ambrose.
Meanwhile Joy and Steve Hurworth sponsor an individual stroke with an additional prize for the player with the least number of putts in their round in Gloucester veterans golf next Tuesday.
