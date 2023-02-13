Gloucester Advocate

Barrington Brickfest at Gloucester Recreation Centre

RK
By Rick Kernick
February 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brickfest organiser and ambassador Kevin Evans is looking forward to turning Gloucester Recreation Centre into LEGO central. file photo.

From little bricks, big things grow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.