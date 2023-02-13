From little bricks, big things grow.
At least that's the case for the Rainbow Bricks group who bring their powers of construction involving all things LEGO to the Gloucester Recreation Centre on Sunday, February 19.
The event is called Barrington Brickfest and will feature 80 tables of LEGO displays from 20 different exhibitors on the day while raising money for Barrington Public School.
It is something Rainbow Bricks member Kevin Evans and his crew are more than happy to incorporate into their schedule.
"It's helping to raise funds for school, so you're giving back to the community by just coming and having a look," Kevin said.
"Obviously if you love your LEGO, you're going to enjoy this because we're going to turn the Rec Centre into LEGO central."
Visitors on the day can expect to find a city layout with working trains and displays for the young and young at heart. It will incorporate everything from Duplo to Star Wars and Disney to the Speed champions race car replicas.
There's a joy in building and when we're displaying you get to see the joy on the kids faces.- Rainbow Bricks member and Brickfest organiser, Kevin Evans
Rainbow Bricks is a LEGO user group (LUG); a collective of LEGO fans who, while they maintain a working relationship with the manufacturer, are not paid to promote the product in any way. It is, as they say, purely for the love of the brick.
"We don't get paid by LEGO, all our events are fundraising events, and the exhibitors are volunteers so we're giving up our time to come along to set up and display," Kevin said.
Fundraising from the event will go directly towards replacing one of the playgrounds at Barrington Public School.
Organisers are hoping to raise $1000 from the event, however, the overall cost of the project is estimated to be about $60,000.
"We've been advertising all the way down to Booral up to Wingham and Nabiac so hopefully, we'll get quite a few families from the whole area," Amy said.
"We're only a small school, we've only got 53 kids, so hopefully we get quite a few families from the whole area."
Barrington Brickfest is on Sunday, February 19 at the Gloucester Recreation Centre from 10am to 4pm.
Further information is available from the event's facebook page.
