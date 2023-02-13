Gloucester Advocate
Dominic Perrottet announces funding for MidCoast Roads

February 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Premier announces $6.6 million funding to MidCoast Council for urgent road repairs

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Lansdowne on Friday, February 13 to announce funding of $6.6 million to MidCoast Council for immediate road repairs, independent of the upcoming NSW election.

Local News

