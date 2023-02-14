Markets Guide
February
The Hub Markets, Wingham Showground, Saturday, February 18 from 8am. Krambach Market, Krambach Hall, Sunday, February 19 from 8.30am. Nabiac Farmers Market, Nabiac Showground, Saturday, February 25 from 8am. Tuncurry Market, John Wright Park, Saturday, February 25 from 8am. Pacific Palms Market, Pacific Palms Community Centre, Sunday, February 26 from 8am. Old Bar Community Markets, Old Bar Reserve, Sunday, February 26 from 8am.
Barrington Brickfest
Sunday, February 19
Rainbow Bricks' Brickfest Event, is heading to Barrington to show the people of the Barrington area how cool Lego is and raising funds for Barrington Public School. Some of the best builders from the Hunter Valley and Central Coast are coming to show their amazing creations and collections. The event will be held Gloucester Recreation Centre between 10am - 4pm. Booking is essential.
Bonsai Exhibit
February 17-19
Taree Bonsai and Suiseki Club exhibition will display not only fully realised bonsai projects, but also works in progress. At Club Taree.
Cinema Under the Stars
February 17
One of the most popular community events on the calendar is making a triumphant return to Forster, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars bringing a jam-packed evening of family-friendly fun to The Tanks in Bicentennial Park. Commencing at 5.30pm with the feature film Sing 2 (2021). Free.
Faces Your May Know exhibition
To February 26
This portrait exhibition runs from February 4 to 26 at the Gloucester Gallery. The exhibition rules are that all portraits are to be of people from the 2422 postcode, painted by local artists. Gallery open Thursday to Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 10am-1pm. Free entry.
Gloucester VIEW Club AGM
February 21
Members of Gloucester VIEW Club are reminded that the 2023 annual general meeting is on Tuesday, February 21, 11am for 11.30am start at Club Gloucester. The 2023 committee will be inducted. Nominations can be made on the day by completing the form available from the current secretary. Call 0427 581 261.
Gloucester Probus
March 23
Gloucester Probus Club's first trip of the year is on Thursday, March 23, and will be a picnic by the Hunter River at Morpeth. Anyone out there is invited to attend and try out Probus as a way of keeping in touch for retirees.
