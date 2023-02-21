The state government is providing more support to landholders in the Upper Hunter electorate with an additional graduate to bolster the ranks of the Local Land Services in the region.
Eloise Haigh is part of a group of 10 graduates to join Local Land Services (LLS) across the state, delivering critical on the ground support and services to the community.
Each of the graduates will be supported by a team mentor and engage in additional learning to help them get the most out of the experience.
"I want to congratulate Eloise Haigh on her new role and I can't wait to see what a big difference she will make by helping local farmers and landholders," Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said.
"Eloise will work alongside experienced staff to learn the ropes in areas including agriculture, biosecurity and natural resource management."
"I'm also interested in hearing about all the new ideas she has for our region and I'm sure she will bring the latest knowledge with her."
"Above all I'm excited to see the NSW government investing in the frontline workers of the future and offering a program that will keep them here."
The next intake of LLS graduates will be happening in the middle of the year.
Visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/what-we-do/careers for more information on working with LLS.
