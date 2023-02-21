Gloucester Advocate

Upper Hunter region Local Land Services add new graduate

February 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell with new LLS graduate Eloise Haigh & LLS Livestock & Nutrition specialist Therese Hogan. Photo supplied.

The state government is providing more support to landholders in the Upper Hunter electorate with an additional graduate to bolster the ranks of the Local Land Services in the region.

