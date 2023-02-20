Gloucester Rotary Club are conducting their "Dob in a Doer'"customer service awards in recognition of local businesses and individuals prepared to go the extra mile.
The annual awards seek to shine a light on those who might otherwise go unnoticed in their efforts to make things just a little easier for their fellow citizens.
Given the difficulties of drought, fire, floods, and COVID-19 over recent years, Rotary thinks it's well worth spending a moment to recognise these acts of random kindness that make Gloucester the unique town that it is.
According to Rotarian Jo Fitzpatrick, it's all about the personal connection presented to those shopping or doing business locally.
"You want to have that connection, that face to face when you walk in and have that smile, and you want to be able to put a face to a name," Jo said.
While that attention to detail and respect may seem like a thing of the past to many in the age of online shopping, those at Gloucester Rotary Club are determined to see that it isn't forgotten.
However, the awards are not just for the sake of acknowledging good manners, but to help sustain local businesses in an evermore competitive retail landscape.
"I shop online but I still also like to go into the shops because nothing beats having a sales person there that you can talk to and provide information and advice," Jo said.
"The award is to encourage people to come back, and we want to promote local businesses and remind people about that personal experience."
Going by previous years, organisers are expecting about 15 to 20 nominations, which for the winner means bragging rights for the next 12 months.
Nominations are open until Monday, March 13, to be followed by an awards evening to be held at the bowling club on Tuesday, March 21. The winner will receive a plaque commemorating their achievement along with a cheque for $250 to be donated to a charity of their choice.
If you'd like to nominate a business or individual you can do so by filling out an entry form at participating businesses or by writing in 100 words or less who you think deserves recognition for their wonderful customer service, and send via email to jwmf1973@hotmail.com or ernie.abey@outlook.com.
