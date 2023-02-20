Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester Rotary Club 'Dob in a Doer' service awards

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated February 21 2023 - 10:23am, first published February 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester Rotary is seeking to shine a light on those within the community providing exceptional customer service. Photo Shutterstock.

Gloucester Rotary Club are conducting their "Dob in a Doer'"customer service awards in recognition of local businesses and individuals prepared to go the extra mile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.