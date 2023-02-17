Junior players from Gloucester Soccer Club were the beneficiaries of some specialised training recently in the form of a goalkeeping coaching clinic provided by the father/son team of Paul and Pat Innes.
A squad of 18 would-be 'keepers aged 7-14 years old were put through their paces at the Gloucester Soccer Complex.
Starting with a warm-up they were then put through a series of technique drills, moved on to some more game-realistic shots, before finishing with a game where the players were able to apply their newly acquired skills.
The clinic ran for two hours, but according to coach Paul Innes, the enthusiastic youngsters were hungry for more.
"The kids were awesome, they listened, they were very attentive, they wanted to learn, we got through two hours and could have done more," Paul said.
The father and son team brought an impressive knowledge base to the clinic, with Paul having experience coaching junior football as well as experience as a skills acquisition coach for Hunter Valley Football.
Pat is in his second year of the Newcastle Jets development program, currently playing under 16s though regularly training with the under 20s and youth team. The talented youngster is working towards playing in Asia with an eye on Japan's J-League. Beyond that, his ultimate goal is to become a Socceroo, and possibly play in Europe.
Gloucester Soccer Club president John Hughes was pleased with the outcome and is hoping to run similar events in the future.
"There was a great interest and everybody had a fantastic time, and they all gained from it," John said.
"I'm organising another clinic that will have three coaches from Football Mid North Coast coaching a multitude of ages for three hours so we can get people used to being back into soccer and ready for the start of the season."
For further information you can contact the club via its website: gloucestersoccernsw.org/ or via its facebook page.
