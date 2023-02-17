Rewilding Australia
Australia has a diverse ecosystem of flora and fauna unique within the world. Nowhere else will you find keystone species which include potoroos, bettongs, bandicoots, koalas, platypus and Tasmanian devils.
But Australia also has the unenviable title of the country with the highest mammal extinction rate in the world.
Between 7-10 per cent of all species on Earth occur in Australia, yet as high as 10 per cent of globally recorded extinctions are here. To halt this alarming statistic we need to not only prevent further extinction, but also restore what we have lost, to enable the area to regenerate.
The international name for recreating an area's natural uncultivated state is "rewilding".
The Global Rewilding Alliance works in 70 countries. In Australia, the rewilding initiative comes from several organisations working in rural, regional and city locations.
Invasive Species
In Australia large parcels of land are fenced to protect small mammals from invasive animals, including cats, foxes and pigs. The population of feral cats in the bush reach 1.4 million in dry conditions and 5.6 after widespread rain. They can kill 3.2 million mammals per year.
Invasive plants, which are also a problem, can prevent growth of native species.
Close to Gloucester, Aussie Ark aims to establish a self-sustaining population of seven native species back to roam in the Barrington Tops. They now boast the largest mainland population of Eastern quolls.
Gloucester Environment Group
The revegetation of land in the Gloucester area by the Gloucester Environment Group volunteers, assisted by MidCoast Council, doesn't fall under the heading of rewilding, but perhaps it should.
We call it KoalaWays.
For several years GEG has taken on the task of revegetating land on private properties in the Gloucester area. This planting is to preserve and increase the number of trees, both large and small, for our endangered species, the koala. Being an umbrella species, the increase in koala habitat will advantage all flora and fauna in that environment.
How to rewild your property (large or small)
Go for it. Be part of the worldwide rewilding family.
For information and assistance contact GEG gloucester.environment.group@gmail.com or visit the GEG Facebook page.
