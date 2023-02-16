Gloucester Advocate

MidCoast Council funding for community events

February 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The

MidCoast Council has a pocket full of money to give out to groups planning to hold an event or festival in the coming 18 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.