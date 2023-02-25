Mr Herrmann said the female frogs lay hundreds of eggs in one go, in waxy sacs. After a week the tadpoles emerge. They stay in tadpole form for approximately four months on average. Then the magical metamorphosis into frogs begins, firstly with the back legs sprouting, then the front legs, then the shrinking and disappearance of the tail, and finally the emergence of a fully-fledged green and golden bell frog.