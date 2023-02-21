A group of young swimmers from the Gloucester Thunderbolts club are showing that a big heart isn't just good for winning races, it also comes in handy for helping those less fortunate than themselves.
Which is why eight members of the Thunderbolts Swim Club have taken it upon themselves to support the Starlight Foundation's Super Swim Challenge to raise money for sick children.
Throughout the month of February Sebastian House, Nikita Partridge, Saige Partridge, Clancie Partridge, Kaitlin Perry, Amelia Gruisinga, Emily Perry, and Mia Tresidder will be swimming laps in an effort to raise over $10,000 in support of the charity.
Each lap they swim in a 25 or 50 metre pool counts against their overall distance goal for which they're being sponsored. Some of the younger swimmers have set their sights on achieving a distance of five kilometres while the older and more experienced among them are aiming to swim 25 kilometers or more.
Whatever their capability, every stroke they make counts to helping less fortunate kids in need.
She got really sick because she had cancer, and Starlight and Make A Wish Foundation helped her out so I decided 'if it can help you, then I'm going to help them help you'.- Gloucester Thunderbolts swimmer, Kaitlin Perry
Having originally set a goal of $5000, the amount was achieved all too quickly before being revised to $10,000. With that target likely to be reached well before the end of the month, these aquatic high achievers are giving no indication of slowing down, determined to raise every last cent they can for the charity.
The impetus for the Thunderbolts' efforts began with 13 year-old Kaitlin Perry, who experienced first hand the work the Starlight Foundation performs when friend and fellow swimmer Chloe Osborne was afflicted with cancer some years ago.
"She got really sick because she had cancer, and Starlight and Make A Wish Foundation helped her out so I decided 'if it can help you, then I'm going to help them help you'," Kaitlin said.
"So I've done it ever since then to help children like Chloe, to make things a bit better while they're in hospital."
What started three years ago with Kaitlin expanded the following year with the inclusion of her younger sister Emily Perry and has now grown to include six more children willing to grind out the laps raising sponsorship dollars for the charity.
"Swim Mum" Donna Partridge is mother to three of the group: Saige, Nikita, and Clancie, who are in their second year of the challenge. Beyond being a supportive parent, Donna also has her own connection to the cause, having seen first hand the work done by the Starlight Foundation.
"Nikita was quite sick a couple of years ago, so she got to experience the Starlight Foundation in hospital so that's kind of the backbone of why they wanted to do it, just supporting the Starlight Foundation to help help the kids in hospital," Donna said.
"This is the second year that the girls have participated in it, and they all love swimming, so they're happy that they can do something they love and raise funds to go towards the sick children in hospital."
You can help the team with their fundraising by donating via the Starlight Foundation's sponsorship page at superswim.org.au/t/gloucesterthunderboltsswimming.
