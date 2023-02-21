Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Thunderbolts fundraising for Starlight Foundation

RK
By Rick Kernick
February 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaitlin and Emily Perry, Nikita, Saige and Clancie Partridge, Sebastian House, Mia Tresidder and Amelia Gruisinga selling cupcakes to raise money. Picture Scott Calvin

A group of young swimmers from the Gloucester Thunderbolts club are showing that a big heart isn't just good for winning races, it also comes in handy for helping those less fortunate than themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.