NSW Floral Art Association 50th celebrations kick off in Gloucester

The NSW Floral Art Association kicks off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a two day event at Gloucester Rec Centre from Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26.
Competitors from across NSW will be take part, some of whom compete at a national and international level, so first-class arrangements can be expected to be on show.
There will also be demonstrations handing on tips and shortcuts to the less knowledgeable.
The host for the weekend is the Gloucester Floral Art Association. The club was established around 20 years ago by Margaret Higgins and Mary Laurie with Denise Doyle as the founding president and around 20 members. Some of those past members will attend the celebrations.
The official opening of the celebrations will be at 10am on Saturday by Margaret Higgins who is a co-patron of NSWFAA. All are welcome.
For more information go to nswfloralartassociation.org.au.
