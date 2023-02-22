Gloucester Advocate

NSW Floral Art Association 50th celebrations kick off in Gloucester

February 23 2023 - 5:30am
Learn some tips and tricks through demonstrations over the weekend. Picture Pexels

The NSW Floral Art Association kicks off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a two day event at Gloucester Rec Centre from Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26.

