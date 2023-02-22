Councillors have questioned the cost to run local government elections, which can range between $700,000 to $800,000.
The 2021 election bill cost ratepayers $706,891.
Council allocates $225,000 into reserves to cover the election cost on an annual basis.
The cost to carry out a council election is absolutely ludicrous, Peter Epov says.
Cr Epov was addressing fellow councillors during discussions on what entity they would ask to administer the September 2024 Local Government election during the February monthly ordinary meeting.
The Local Government Act 1993 stipulates councils have to resolve if they will engage the NSW Electoral Commissioner or another service provider to administer election polls and referenda, by March 13 for the 2024 election.
According to MidCoast Council governance manager, Rob Griffiths, if council doesn't make a decision by the due date it won't be able to use the services of the Electoral Commissioner and will have to make its own arrangements with another service provider.
"We will also be required to publish a notice of that failure on council's website", Mr Griffiths said.
"In considering the use of other electoral services providers, it is important to clarify that they can deliver the elections for the council," Mr Griffiths reported.
"Councils need to be satisfied that if the provider claims to be able to obtain all the electoral material, or hire the necessary venues, or arrange the printing of the ballot papers, or conduct the count, that they can demonstrate their successful completion of these tasks in similar circumstances.
"A key consideration will be whether the provider is able to administer the complex counts required under the weighted inclusive Gregory method of preference allocation prescribed under the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 (the Regulation) for council elections using the proportional system."
My concern is the cost to run these elections are outrageous from $700-$800,000 to carry out a council election is absolutely ludicrous, it is ridiculous and I encourage the administration to investigate opportunities to reduce those cost.- Peter Epov
Dheera Smith said it was important to ensure costs were kept down, especially considering the size of the MidCoast local government area.
"I look forward to our business manager working with the government electoral commissioner to keep these costs down," Cr Smith said.
David West also wondered if costs could be reduced.
"It is important the community sees at arms length at all levels of any matter carried out in relation to elections," Cr West said.
Cr Epov said he acknowledged the need to have a credible body carry out elections.
"And I acknowledge there is institutional risk and the broader risk to councillors in the way elections are carried out," he said.
"My concern is the cost to run these elections are outrageous from $700-$800,000 to carry out a council election is absolutely ludicrous, it is ridiculous and I encourage the administration to investigate opportunities to reduce those costs."
"There has to be some level of advocacy from council to government to either put caps on these elections or look at other ways of funding or look at a contribution from government to fund elections
"It is ridiculous to take $800,000 out of ratepayers' funds to pay for the election of 11 people; it is absolutely nonsensical."
Councillors resolved to continue its arrangement with the NSE Electoral Commissioner.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
