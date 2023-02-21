Even a stifling late summer's day couldn't melt the magic of LEGO creations in the first ever Barrington Brickfest held at the Gloucester Recreation Centre on Sunday, February 19.
Recognised LEGO User Group (RLUG) Rainbow Bricks filled the hall with a series of displays that amazed and enthralled young and old in the first of what is scheduled to become an annual event.
About 500 to 600 visitors passed through the centre on Sunday, though according to Rainbow Bricks member Kevin Evans, the numbers might have been even higher if not for the hot conditions.
"There was a pretty steady stream all through the morning, though it got a bit quiet late in the afternoon but that tends to be the way it goes when it's a hot day," Kevin said.
"It was a successful event; the school was happy and It looks like we'll be back again next year."
All of Rainbow Bricks' events are run as fundraisers, with Barrington Brickfest held to raise money for Barrington Public School, which they did to the tune of around $4500.
Given that the school's P&C were initially hoping to raise $1000, the event was a considerable success. The money raised will go directly towards replacing one of the playgrounds at Barrington Public School.
Throughout the day visitors enjoyed creative displays such as a scaled down LEGO city complete with railway, a Star Wars installation, plus a collection of vintage 1970s era LEGO pieces.
One of the most popular facets of the show was the play area, which allowed visitors to get their hands on the little plastic bricks and indulge their creativity.
With plans to come back and do it all again in 2024 and beyond, it looks like the event may be around for some time, which is great news for creative minds young and old, and quite handy for raising money in the local community where it's needed.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.