Gloucester VIEW Club held its annual general meeting recently with 29 members and two guests in attendance and seven apologies registered.
The occasion proved to be lovely to catch up for members after our holiday break over January.
Birthdays were celebrated, 100 per cent Attendance Certificates awarded, and raffles drawn, along with the lucky door prize awarded.
This was followed by a delicious salad (thanks Land and Sea) and sweets (thanks Pat R) before the serious business of inducting the incoming 2023 committee.
President Vivien gave her report, thanking the outgoing committee for their work over the last 12 months and also thanking the members, all of whom have contributed to the fun and friendship we experienced last year.
We are looking forward to a great 2023!
