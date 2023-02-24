An upgrade at the intersection of The Bucketts Way and Jacks Road, Gloucester gets underway the week of Monday February 27, weather permitting.
The upgrade will include drainage improvements, road widening and a turning lane and is expected to take around three months to complete the works.
These works are designed to improve driving conditions and safety for what is a busy stretch of road and an important route for locals, business operators and visitors.
Please follow the direction from traffic controllers and road signs and take extra care when driving through the work site.
Traffic control measures will be used throughout the works with single-lane traffic conditions possibly creating minor delays.
MidCoast Council has expressed its appreciation for residents' patience while the works are in progress to complete this important upgrade.
Go to www.livetraffic.com to stay up to date with roadworks across the region and plan your trips.
