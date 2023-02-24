Gloucester Advocate

Roadworks for Bucketts Way and Jacks Road intersection in Gloucester

February 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Upgrade will include drainage improvements, road widening and a turning lane and is expected to take around three months to complete. Photo supplied.

An upgrade at the intersection of The Bucketts Way and Jacks Road, Gloucester gets underway the week of Monday February 27, weather permitting.

