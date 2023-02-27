Gloucester Garden Club met at the Christian Outreach Centre for our first meeting for 2023 with vice president Robert Sparke chairing the meeting while president Kerry Marston is visiting family in Ireland.
Guest speaker David Marston took us on a wonderful tour of six locations located in the Republic of Ireland. Portlaoise is the capital of County Laoise and the base for many of Kerry and David's 15 visits to the Republic.
Public spaces in the city are home to many colourful hanging baskets and prolific garden beds. Cherry trees line many of the streets.
Our visual tour then moved on to Powerscourt Gardens, County Wicklow; Kylemore Abbey, County Connemara; Birr Castle, County Offaly; Woodstock House and Garden, County Kilkenny; and Emo Court, County Laois, all open to the public at different times.
Many of the gardens date back to the 11th century so have seen many changes and owners over the years.
There were some common themes. Walled gardens featured prominently as they afford some protection from the winters and allow fruit trees to be espaliered on the south facing walls. Wide perennial borders and restored magnificent rose gardens were in most of the gardens.
Our thanks to David for a glimpse into some wonderful estates and gardens; well worth a visit.
A bus trip to Hunter Regional Gardens, Heatherbrae has been organised for Tuesday May 30.
The 25-seater bus will leave Gloucester at 9am, returning before 5pm. Cost for the day is $60 which will include transport, morning tea and lunch; but more details later.
Direct any enquiries and bookings to Robert Sparke but with limited seating it will be first in, best dressed.
The flower competition was won by Peter Hazell with a vanda orchid with second going to Dot Harris for a black diamond crepe myrtle.
In the vegetable competition, first prize with a pimply squash went to Peter Hazell and second place to David Marston with a honey dew melon.
Lucky door prize went to Noel Cook with Georgia Harper winning the membership draw. There were five lucky raffle prize winners.
Our next meeting will be March 22 at the garden of Madonna O'Brien and Aldo Razzo located at 157 Jacks Road. Guest speaker will be Rob Willis who will also have a selection of his plants for sale.
