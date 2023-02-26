Grant funding register will keep community informed

MidCoast Council often applies for grants towards worthy projects, and at times council is successful and at other times we are not, Katheryn Stinson said to councillors attending the February monthly ordinary meeting.
But, often councillors have no idea what projects council has put forward for grant funding, she said.
To overcome this anomaly Cr Stinson suggested the implementation of a register for grant funding applications on a 12 month trial.
She said this would ensure both councillors and the community were well informed on these projects, and proposed the register be included in council business papers on a quarterly basis.
"The register should include the grant name, the project, the location of the project, funding amount with the last field to include if the grant is pending/successful/unsuccessful."
She said the register also would give council more transparency.
Her notice of motion was passed unanimously.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
