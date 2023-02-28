Lyn Creek doesn't need a phone full of "selfie" photos to create a network of like minded friends - she's already been doing it for more than four decades as a member of the "physie" phenomenon.
The lifelong advocate and teacher of physical culture - or "physie" as it is more commonly known - has been using the sport to promote health, fitness, social interaction, friendships, and generally affecting lives in a positive way.
"One of the best benefits of being a teacher is seeing young girls grow up and gain that confidence and be willing to step out of their comfort zone and have a go," Lyn said.
For the uninitiated, the sport is a hybrid of dance and rhythmic gymnastics with a focus on good posture and is aimed at young girls and women, from preschool age to seniors.
While the sport itself dates back more than 120 years, its characteristics of promoting wellness and inclusion could be the logical offset to current social issues, particularly those affecting the young.
With concerns amongst some parents about the negative impact caused by excessive screen time with digital devices, it seems in many cases their fears are in fact being realised.
For instance, a University of Queensland-led study has linked harmful effects on adolescents' mental health to screen time exceeding two hours a day for girls and four hours a day for boys.
"Excess screen time effects can include depression, obesity, poor quality of life, unhealthy diet and decreased physical and cognitive abilities," University of Queensland's Associate Professor Dr Asad Khan said.
"Whereas regular physical activity can improve physical fitness, cardiometabolic health, bone health, academic performance, executive function, mental health and can reduce weight gain."
While many of these symptoms can be easily recognised, one of the most insidious attributes of social media in particular, is the sphere of body shaming often directed at girls and young women.
According to Lyn, it's another reason to get involved in physie.
"With the change to our society where social interaction doesn't happen quite as much as it used to, girls (in physie) are encouraged to gain confidence in themselves, just as they are," Lyn said.
"It's not like some dance schools where you're expected to diet and be thin, you can be any shape or size or age, and it's a social thing as well, creating friendships."
Anyone wishing more information can contact TGL Physie via tareegreatlakesphysie.com.
