Coast to Country is the title of the photographic exhibition showing at Gloucester Gallery throughout March and it's a must see event for lovers of rustic images of Australia.
Created by Kali Lewis, the 24 photographs depict various rural and coastal scenes caught through the artist's ability to capture life in all its unique and precious moments.
Gathered from photographs taken mostly throughout NSW, both on the land and also while sailing, Kali's images convey the multitude of stories happening continuously that, sadly, are so often overlooked in the hectic pace of life.
"I love being able to show the beauty of the country, but also hope that it gives people a moment to pause and appreciate the beauty and the stillness and instill that sense of wonder," Kali said.
After receiving her first camera at age 14, Kali instantly loved the magic of being able to freeze a moment in time. She has been a professional photographer for the past 10 years and in that time has travelled and photographed the world.
But, for this artist at least, there's just something special about coming back home.
Growing up near Orange, Kali says she's always loved the rural lifestyle. Not only that, but the country's early literary figures made an indelible impression upon her, with their ability to capture the magic of everyday living in country Australia.
"I studied a lot of Banjo Patterson and Dorothea Mackellar and Henry Lawson and all those guys so it was something about the love of the land that really drives a lot of my photography and my passion for capturing those images."
Kali's story is yet another example of someone forced to change their life trajectory due to COVID-19.
Originally a commercial wedding photographer, the impact of the pandemic pushed her to find other ways of utilising her skills. Since starting her company Ardent Soul Photography she has amassed a portfolio that captures the world around her in a truly unique and heartfelt way.
Coast to Country will be showing at the Gloucester Gallery from March 2-26.
For more information go to gloucester-arts.com.au/items/coast-to-country.
