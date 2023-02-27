Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Women's Bowling Club holds 70th birthday

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester Women's Bowling Club marked its 70th birthday last week with members both past and present on hand to join in the celebration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.