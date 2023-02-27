Gloucester Women's Bowling Club marked its 70th birthday last week with members both past and present on hand to join in the celebration.
About 65 bowlers and friends attended the Gloucester Bowling Club for the event, including representatives from nine of the district clubs, as well as district president Lorraine Austin accompanied by Sayde Dunn and Lillian Ellis, and club patron, Wendy Hughes.
Also present were numerous past members who, despite no longer actively bowling, made themselves available on the day and delighted in reliving past memories involving the club, among them Daphne Wilson (patron), Elaine Merchant, Valda Tilse Mary Pittendrigh and Pat Mills.
According to president Di Lockwood, their presence and effort to be part of the celebration made the day even more memorable.
"It was lovely to see older ladies that are now living in homes or no longer independent come and share in all the festivities, and to see the bowling community of the region come together as a family was really special," Di said.
A birthday cake was made for the day, decorated by Hebby's Bakery, and was cut by Di Lockwood and district president Lorraine Austin. The Men's Bowling Club was represented by Jason Collins, Vic Hebblewhite, Ken Bryant, Steve Kriss, Steven Hurworth and Tony Tersteeg.
A lovely smorgasbord meal was prepared by the Jack High Restaurant for everyone to enjoy.
A great day was had by all who came to celebrate the special nature of Gloucester Women's Bowling Club.
From humble beginnings in 1953 when the club was affiliated with the NSW Women's Bowling Association to the present, the organisation has been a mainstay of the Gloucester community.
"We're very close, we're family, we look after each other, it's not just about playing bowls, it's about community," said Di Lockwood.
