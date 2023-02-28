Bush poetry in the Saleyards is back for 2023 with its unmistakable charm that is as distinctive as the aroma of the saleyards themselves.
Organised by the Gloucester Rotary Club, the annual event will be held on Saturday, March 4 from 6.15pm to 10pm.
Performing on the night will be Greg North, Paddy O'Brien, and Claire Reynolds, with the evening beginning with a musical performance from the Bowden Brothers.
Audiences are invited to bring along food and drinks and make themselves comfortable to enjoy an evening of poetic retellings of Australian rural life.
According to Gloucester Rotarian, Brian Beesley the amphitheater setup of the saleyards provides the perfect setting for the event, lending just the right ambiance for the performances of the bush bards on the night.
"It's the uniqueness of it - the ambiance with the sunlight setting behind when the Bowdens are playing, and then the brilliance of the poets," Brian said.
"I think if we held this in a hall I don't think it would have anywhere near the capture that it's currently got, the visual, the laid back country feel that you can only get in Gloucester."
In addition to being a unique and enjoyable experience, the event also serves as a fundraiser for Gloucester Rotary, with money raised going into a range of community projects, such as assisting with international exchange students and also supporting students to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
Cost of the event is $25 per person with tickets to be purchased in advance from Gloucester Visitors Information Centre in Denison Street or TRY-BOOKING.
There will be a $2 Raffle with prizes donated by the artists. The musicians' and poets' CDs and books will also be offered for sale. All profits from the evening go to local Rotary projects.
May include adult themes. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult
Bush ballad
A bush ballad is a style of poetry that depicts the life, character and scenery of the Australian bush. A typical poem employs a straightforward rhyme structure to narrate a story, often one of action and adventure, and uses language that is colourful, colloquial and idiomatically Australian. They range from humorous to melancholic, often exploring themes of Australian folklore, including bushranging, droving, droughts, floods and life on the frontier.
