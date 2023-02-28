Gloucester Advocate

Bush poetry returns to Gloucester Saleyards on March

RK
By Rick Kernick
February 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The art of bush poetry returns to Gloucester saleyards in Rotary's annual event. Photo supplied.

Bush poetry in the Saleyards is back for 2023 with its unmistakable charm that is as distinctive as the aroma of the saleyards themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.